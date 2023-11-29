Effects Of Screen Time On Children & Recommended Guidelines For Screen Time

Access to technology and digital devices has become increasingly normalized in a child’s life, owing to its remote learning and socializing capabilities. However, while monitored screen time could provide educational benefits to young children, an unsupervised and unhealthy amount of screen time could severely affect their cognitive development.

It is crucial for parents and guardians to monitor screen time for their children and be aware of the threshold of consumption of content to harmonize a balance between entertainment and education. Access to technology aids in enhancing education via digital tools in classrooms, thereby introducing an array of diverse topics that are usually absent from traditional materials. However, the ever-increasing screen time in children’s lives outside of classrooms often does more harm than good and we will know about it more in detail below.