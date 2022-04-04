BSNL Balance Check: USSD Codes to Check Data, SMS, Prepaid Plan Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the few telecom operators that have multiple prepaid recharge plans for various circles. This State-owned operator is available in every corner of the country.

Like other telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea, BSNL also allows its members to check talk time and data balance, and grab new offers using USSD codes and its application.

Sometimes, it can get confusing for the users to remember every USSD code for different reasons like remaining total balance, call time, SMS, etc. Therefore, this article will help you know how to check your talk time, balance, data, etc.