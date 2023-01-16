Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BSNL Recharge Plans 2023: List of All Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers

BSNL Recharge Plans 2023: List of All Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers

BSNL Recharge Plans: Know the latest data plans talk time offers here before you get your recharge.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

BSNL Recharge plans and data plans you should know if you are an user.

BSNL comes up with new recharge plans for the benefit of the customers. The plans allow customers to take advantage of unlimited data and talk time features. The telecommunications company has also announced certain welcome offers on new recharge plans for its customers. Under some plans, 4G data is complimentary when you activate your recharge. If you are a BSNL user, you should be aware of the plans and offers because they will help you to save money on recharge.

The BSNL recharge plans and offers are available at various prices so you can easily activate one that suits your budget. The company provides unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network to all customers. Read to know all the details about the plans and offers that are valid now so you can decide on your recharge plan.

Below is the complete list of BSNL recharge plans and offers that you can try if you want to choose a recharge option on a budget.

BSNL Recharge PriceBenefitsValidityPlans Name
Rs.1982GB/DAY50 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.1,4982GB/DAY365 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.132GB Data1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.943GB Data75 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.485GB Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.982GB/DAY22 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.681.5GB/DAY14 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.162GB Data1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.98Unlimited Data22 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.752GB Data50 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.5610GB Data10 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.398Unlimited Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.982GB/DAY22 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.25170GB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.7015GB Data90 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.73200MB Data21 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.1394GB Data25 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.15140GB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.447100GB Data60 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.73200MB Data21 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.972GB/DAY18 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.2412.7GB Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.29500MB1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.192GB1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.44750GB60 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.31150MB3 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.447100GB60 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.27150MB3 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.33200MB5 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.2412.5GB/DAY Data 30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.68500MB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.199500MB Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.1,49891GB Data365 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.3981GB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.107.47 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.5039.37 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.10081.75 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.220220 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.2014.95 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.300251.24 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.500420.73 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.3022.42 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.4030.90 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6047.85 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.7056.32 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.8064.80 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.9073.27 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.11090.22 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.12098.69 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.150124.12 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.200166.49 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.550550 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,000844.46 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,1001,100 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.2,0002,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.3,0003,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.5,0004,234.29 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6,0005,081.75 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.200164.49 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.500500 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,0001,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.5,0005,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6,0006,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.300251.23 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,000844.45 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6,0005,084.75 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.18Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.23Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.27Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.41Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.57Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.19Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.22Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.27Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.41Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.16Talktime - NA18 DaysISD Pack
Rs.24Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.18Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.23Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.16Talktime - NA18 DaysISD Pack
Rs.65Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.43Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.25Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack

BSNL Data Plans 2023: Details

The Rs 198 BSNL data plan offers 2GB of data per day for 50 days to all customers who opt for it. The Rs 13 data vouchers pack offers 2GB data for 1 day to the customers.

The Rs 1,498 data plan offers 2GB per day data for 365 days. Customers can also look at the Rs 94 data vouchers pack that offers 3GB of data for 75 days.

BSNL Talktime Plans 2023

The BSNL Talktime top-up recharge plans start from Rs 10. The lowest recharge plan of Rs 10 offers 7.47 Talktime to customers. The Rs 50 top-up plan offers 39.37 Talktime to all customers who choose the recharge option.

The Rs 100 top-up plan offers 81.75 Talktime to customers. These are some of the Talktime recharge plan options. You will get to know more in the above-mentioned list.

BSNL Recharge Plans 2023: Unlimited Plans

The plans that provide unlimited calls and data are a favourite among most customers. The Rs 108 plan offers unlimited calls to any network plus 1GB per day of data plus 500 SMS. The pack is valid for 28 days from the recharge date.

The Rs 153 BSNL plan offers unlimited calls, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT. This pack is valid for 28 days for all customers. You can take a look at the details on the list.

The 199 plan offers unlimited free calls, 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day to the users. The pack is valid for 30 days.

