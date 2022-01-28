BoAt To Float Rs 2,000 Cr IPO: Key Takeaways & What Lies Ahead

Imagine Marketing, the parent of electronics brand BoAt, has reportedly filed draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), seeking a valuation of $1.5-2 billion.

The Indian brand, which makes consumer electronics like headphones, watches, gaming controllers, and charging cables, is one of the biggest players in the wearables segment.

The IPO will include fresh shares worth up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,100 crore, reports indicate. The OFS is a mechanism through which a company's promoters can sell their shares.