Explained: India's Bid To Be a Semiconductor Superpower During a Chip Shortage

Semiconductor chips, also known as microchips or integrated circuits, are a vital component in nearly every industry, from consumer electronics to healthcare. However, because of their limited supply, the world is currently facing a chip shortage.

Enter India. The government, in December 2021, rolled out an incentive scheme worth Rs 76,000 crore (roughly $10 billion) to attract international semiconductor and display manufacturers in a bid to establish the country as a global chip manufacturing hub.

Why don't we already make semiconductors? Why is there a global chip shortage? Here's all you need to know.