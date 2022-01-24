India To See Asia’s First Exchange-Traded Fund for Bitcoin: What It Means

Asia’s first Bitcoin and Ether futures exchange traded fund (ETF) will reportedly be launched in GIFT city, a Special Economic Zone in Gujarat, by March this year, if it gets regulatory approval.

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC has signed a memorandum of understanding with India INX (the international arm of Bombay Stock Exchange) to develop digital asset-based financial products in India, Economic Times reported.

This comes as Bitcoin, along with other cryptocurrencies, saw a global crash this month, that wiped out over $1 trillion from the crypto market value.

What is an ETF? What does this mean for investors? Here's all you need to know.