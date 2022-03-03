BitConnect: Revisiting the $2.4 Billion Crypto Scam as Founder Flees India

On 28 October 2017, at BitConnect's first and only annual conference, in Thailand, investor Carlos Matos went on stage to give an over-exuberant testimonial to the audience.

"Hey hey heeeeeeeeeey... Wasssa wasssa wasssa wasssa wasssa BITCONNEEEEEEEEEEEECT (sic)," he sang to the enthusiastic crowd, with a smile on his face.

It is a well-beloved meme that featured on HBO's Last Week Tonight and still occasionally does rounds on the internet, but few remember the alleged scam behind it that raised $2.4 billion (roughly Rs 18,000 crore) from unsuspecting investors before pulling the rug from under them.