How a US Couple Allegedly Tried to Launder $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin

A husband and wife duo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to launder roughly $4.5 billion worth of stolen Bitcoins, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Of the total amount, law enforcement has seized over $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency linked to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex. About 119,754 Bitcoins were stolen, believed to be worth $71 million at the time.

“Today’s arrests, and the department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O Monaco.