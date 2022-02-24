‘Unregulated, Highly Risky' Disclaimer Must While Advertising Crypto, NFTs: ASCI

India's advertising watchdog, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), has finally issued guidelines for advertising or promoting virtual digital assets, like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and linked services.

The crypto and NFT market in India is largely unregulated, leading to concerns over misleading marketing and the targeting of retail (non-professional) investors, who may not be fully aware of the risks.

Among other things, the document, issued on Wednesday, said that all virtual digital asset (VDA) products and services should carry a disclaimer: “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

The new rules will be applicable to all advertisements released or published on or after 1 April 2022.