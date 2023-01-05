Auto Expo 2023: Dates, Venue, Timings, Tickets Price & Other Details

Auto Expo was last held in 2020 last time in India. This event usually is organized every two years but 2022 was a miss due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic-led circumstances. The Expo has been confirmed to take place this year in 2023. This year, the Auto Expo will be organized at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The Auto Expo is confirmed to be organized from 13 to 18 January 2023. The Auto Expo - Component Show will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

India Expo Mart is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh near the JP Golf Course.

The venue for the Auto Expo 2023 has been mentioned before, now let's have a look at the dates, timings, tickets price, etc.