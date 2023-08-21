August Super Blue Moon 2023: When & Where To Watch the Biggest Moon of the Year?

People on 30 August 2023 will witness a Super Blue Moon - the biggest and brightest moon of the year. According to moon.nasa.gov, the August Super Blue Moon 2023 is a rare phenomena, and people will not be able to witness it again anytime before 2037. The next super blue moons will occur in a pair, in January and March 2037.

Like everyone, you must also have some questions in your mind like What Is a Super Moon? Is Super Moon Really Blue in Color? Let us read all the details below.