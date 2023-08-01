Supermoon August 2023: Date, Time, When & How to Watch Sturgeon Moon Tonight?

August 2023 will be exciting for people who love the sighting of the moon. The first blue moon of August 2023, also known as the sturgeon moon will be visible on 1 August 2023. NASA informed people that the blue moon will be visible 30 minutes after sunset. After a weekend of meteor showers, a dazzling sturgeon moon will appear on Tuesday and the supermoon will appear slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon.
The sturgeon moon gets its name from North America's largest fish, the sturgeon. The sturgeon moon's other names include grain moon, corn moon, lynx moon, and lightning moon. August will be a special month as it brings two exceptional full moons- the sturgeon moon and an elusive blue moon at the beginning and end of the month, respectively.
Supermoon August 2023 in India: Date & Time
The first supermoon of the year (Buck Moon) occurred in July. Harvest Moon will appear in September. The last two full supermoons were witnessed in the sky in August 2018 and the phenomenon will not occur again until 2037.
A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit is in the closest proximity to the Earth, known as perigee. The moon will be only 357,530 kilometers from the Earth's surface and the sky gazers will get to witness an impressive cosmic sight.
The supermoon will appear on August 1 when it rises above the southeast horizon after sunset. The supermoon will peak at 02:32 PM ET on August 1 (12:02 AM IST on August 2 in India).
The sturgeon moon and blue moon reveal many unique features of the moon, like lunar maria and the dark plains formed by ancient volcanic lava flows. and rays emanating from lunar craters.
Can We See the Sturgeon Moon?
In India, the sturgeon moon will be visible depending on the weather conditions at around 12 AM, at midnight IST on August 1.
The best and safest way to watch a supermoon is by using binoculars or backyard telescopes.
