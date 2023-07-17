Chandrayaan Mission: Time for ISRO to Relaunch Antrix With New-age Focus

Failures can be a pain but they cannot stop the march forward. When the sky is the limit, literally, you need to brush off earthly scars as badges of honour.

I was present at Sriharikota in 2001 for what would have been an exciting launch of India's GSLV space rocket meant to launch heavy-duty satellites, a big step forward from the lighter launch PSLV variety. As we stood in keen expectation, nothing happened. I reported the failed take-off for an international news agency. ISRO made up for the lost chance soon enough.

Last week, as the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 rocket took off smoothly, making me see on TV a sight I missed 22 years ago, I looked back at the two decades that showed at least three blips in the track record, but what a fruitful journey into space this has been. From PSLV to GSLV and then on to a rocket that orbited the moon and then a rover that actually landed on Mars there's a lot that ISRO's slogging scientists can be proud of.