Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date & Time Announced; Where To Watch The Landing Live

When will the landing of Chandrayaan-3 take place?

The lander module may touch down on the Moon's surface on August 23 making India to be on the fourth position to be able to make this possible after the US, China, and Russia. ISRO announced the date and time of the historic landing through a tweet, “Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.”

When and where can we watch the landing of the Chandrayaan-3?

ISRO shared a tweet yesterday, 20 August 2023 informing people how they can watch Chandrayaan-3 successfully completing its lunar mission.

The message on the official website of ISRO read “eagerly anticipated event” will be live broadcast on Wednesday “starting from 17:27 Hrs. IST. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.”