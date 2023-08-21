Chandrayaan-3 To Land on Moon on 23 August, ISRO Shares Fresh Images

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon's surface at around 6:00 PM on Wednesday, 23 August, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) announced on Sunday, 20 August.

"Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity!" the space agency took to X to say.