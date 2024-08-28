iPhone 16 Launch Date Confirmed: What to Expect From Apple's Glowtime Event 2024

Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 16 series on 9 September 2024 at the 'It's Glowtime' event. Four smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled at the event, along with three new Apple Watch models and AirPods. However, Apple hasn't confirmed any details about the upcoming devices yet.
According to several reports, the iPhone 16 series will focus on camera features with a new capture button that will be a physical capacitive button. It will support a force-sensitive half-press feature for actions.
The new capture button of the iPhone 16 series will allow users to shoot images or record videos from the camera app instantly. Let us read in detail below about what to expect from the forthcoming Apple Glowtime Event 2024.
iPhone 16 Series Launch Date and Time
Apple iPhone 16 series will be officially launched on 9 September 2024 at 10:30 pm IST.
Where to Watch the Live Streaming of iPhone 16 Series Launch Event?
Apple will live-stream the iPhone 16 event on its website, Apple TV app, and YouTube channel on 9 September 2024. The event's tagline is 'It's Glowtime'.
What to Expect From the Apple Glowtime Event 2024?
In addition to the iPhone 16 Series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and a new affordable Apple Watch SE are expected to be announced at the launch event. Apple may also unveil the second-generation of AirPods Max and two new models of AirPods. The event will also see the rollout date of iOS 18 and other software updates for its devices.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)