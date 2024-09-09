Apple iPhone 16 Series Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

advertisement
Apple will host a launch event titled 'It’s Glowtime' event today on Monday, 9 September 2024 to announce the iPhone 16 series. In addition to the iPhone 16 series, the company is also expected to launch Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods (fourth-generation), and AirPods Max with USB-C.
Four smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro MAX are anticipated to be revealed under the iPhone 16 series at today's Apple launch event. The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to highlight the company's new range of AI smartphones, competing with Google and Samsung.
Apple iPhone 16 Series will be launched today on 9 September 2024.
Apple iPhone 16 Series will be launched at 10:30 pm IST.
Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event titled 'It's Glowtime', will take place at Apple Park in California, US.
The Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event will be live-streamed on Apple's website and its official YouTube channel.
The iPhone 16 series is likely to feature the A18 chip, with different configurations for the Pro and base models. The Pro and Pro Max models are also expected to share the same camera system, with a 5x zoom periscopic telephoto camera. However, the base iPhone 16 models are expected to switch their rear camera alignment from diagonal to vertical.
Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to get a larger chassis, with a new sleek construction. The 41mm model is expected to increase to 45mm, while the 45mm model may grow to 49mm. The new Apple Watch might also feature a new S10 chip with a larger neural processing unit for handling AI workloads. Although Apple Intelligence features may not be included in the Apple Watch just yet, the Series 10 is expected to be future-proofed with the new AI chip.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to see fewer changes, but it will be powered by the new S10 chip. Apple might also launch a new strap option for the Apple Watch Ultra third-generation model.
Apple is also expected to unveil two models in the AirPods 4 line at today's event. The standard AirPods 4 model is expected to replace the AirPods 3, with a new entry-level AirPods possible to succeed the older AirPods second generation. The standard AirPods 4 model is likely to feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, while the entry-level model may lack these advanced features.
Apple might also launch a new AirPods Max model alongside the AirPods 4 line, which could incorporate features from the AirPods Pro, such as adaptive audio, conversation awareness, personalized volume, and head gesture control for Siri.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)