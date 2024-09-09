Apple iPhone 16 Series Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to see fewer changes, but it will be powered by the new S10 chip. Apple might also launch a new strap option for the Apple Watch Ultra third-generation model.

Apple is also expected to unveil two models in the AirPods 4 line at today's event. The standard AirPods 4 model is expected to replace the AirPods 3, with a new entry-level AirPods possible to succeed the older AirPods second generation. The standard AirPods 4 model is likely to feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, while the entry-level model may lack these advanced features.

Apple might also launch a new AirPods Max model alongside the AirPods 4 line, which could incorporate features from the AirPods Pro, such as adaptive audio, conversation awareness, personalized volume, and head gesture control for Siri.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).