Watch: Apple Unveils First-Ever VR Headset and More at WWDC 2023

"This is going to be a historic day," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, as he kicked off the 2023 edition of the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Cupertino, California, on Monday, 5 June.

At the event, Apple unveiled the new 15-inch Macbook Air which is around 11.5 millimetre thick and reportedly makes it the "world's thinnest" PC laptop. Amid the slew of upgrades and features that were introduced, all eyes were on the big tech company's first-ever VR headset called Vision Pro.

Catch the event live to stay up-to-the-minute on the details.