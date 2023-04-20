India Gets Two Apple Stores in One Week: Here's Why Folks Are Excited

The store in Mumbai marks Apple's first retail store in India. According to Apple loyalists, the buzz is justified as the store "provides an enhanced and more authentic experience of the products on sale."

"I'm so excited. I am here to explore the products, and may even buy a new iPad for my father," 23-year-old Miraj from Delhi told The Quint on 20 April, Thursday.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years. It began locally manufacturing in the country in 2017, with its iPhone SE, and has continued to do so with other models of the smartphone.