India Gets Two Apple Stores in One Week: Here's Why Folks Are Excited

A new Apple Store will be open for business at the Select City Walk Mall in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday, 20 April.
(Photo: PTI)
A new Apple Store, which is India's second flagship after Mumbai, is now open for business at the Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi's Saket. Following the opening of India's first Apple Store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, 18 April, Apple CEO Tim Cook made his way to the capital – and launched the second store within a week.
Cook's presence at the launch in Mumbai was received with much fanfare, aided by the appearances of celebrities, including AR Rahman, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and Mouni Roy, among others. The store's opening in Delhi wasn't low key either.
So, what explains the excitement around India's Apple Stores? Why did Apple decide to formally enter India – and why now? We explain.
The store in Mumbai marks Apple's first retail store in India. According to Apple loyalists, the buzz is justified as the store "provides an enhanced and more authentic experience of the products on sale."
"I'm so excited. I am here to explore the products, and may even buy a new iPad for my father," 23-year-old Miraj from Delhi told The Quint on 20 April, Thursday.
Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years. It began locally manufacturing in the country in 2017, with its iPhone SE, and has continued to do so with other models of the smartphone.
Products are also sold via Apple's website, which was launched in September 2020.
The Apple Store in Mumbai has been hailed as a visual treat that creates a unique experience for its Indian customers. This is a trait that is evident in Apple Stores around the world, like the 32-foot self-supporting cube at its store in New York.
The Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City, United States.
Apple BKC dons a design inspired by the instantly recognisable kaali peeli taxi art, which takes after the culture of Mumbai. The store is huge, spanning over 22,000 square feet. Apple claimed that the store will run on renewable energy since it has a "dedicated solar array."
The retail store has more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, according to a press release.
"Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it's most convenient for them," the press release said.
According to Apple, customers will not have to wait in line to bill their products either, as the staff carry mobile payment terminals that are compatible with various methods of payment.
Educational sessions called 'Today at Apple' will be held daily, which will help customers optimise their devices to their fullest potential. The store also provides the option of making appointments at the Genius Bar, a concierge style support service where a certified Apple expert will help with enquiries face-to-face. Apple Saket is also carbon neutral.
Tim Cook hasn't been in a hurry to leave India. After the opening in Mumbai, he flew to New Delhi for the launch of Apple Saket. His first stop was the captivating lanes of the Lodhi Art District.
Apple CEO Tim Cook with artist Dattaraj Naik during his visit to the Art District in New Delhi on Wednesday, 19 April.
Later, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook tweeted after their interaction.
Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw with Apple CEO Tim Cook at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, 19 April.
Cook sought continuation of policy stability and support to bring the component ecosystem to India as well as government support for skilling, PTI reported citing unnamed officials.
What is Apple bringing to the table? Jobs. The company has created "over one lakh new direct jobs in manufacturing over the last 24 months," according to Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandresekhar. Cook has committed to doubling that number, according to a report by Mint.
It has also set up an accelerator in Bengaluru to train app developers in the country.
India could follow in the footsteps of China in terms of the role it has played for Apple over the last decade or so, and turn into a massive market and reliable centre for production for the company.
This was implied by Cook himself on an earnings call in February. "We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago, and how we scale to China, and bringing that to bear," he was quoted as saying by Mint.
