Apple Alerts: How To Detect a 'State-Sponsored Attack'? Cyber Expert Answers

In the days that followed, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a notice to Apple and mobilised CERT-In (the government's nodal cybersecurity agency) to probe vulnerabilities in Apple products, according to The Indian Express.

Although a probe is underway, there are plenty of question marks around the hacking alerts. What would you look for in a device targeted by state-sponsored attackers? Is it possible to fix accountability? Why are state-backed actors more of a threat than others?

For these answers, The Quint spoke with Sandeep Shukla. He's a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and was one of the two experts who appeared before the Supreme Court-appointed technical committee on Pegasus to share his expertise. Read what he had to say.