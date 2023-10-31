Apple Alerts Opposition Leaders of 'State-Sponsored Attack': Who's on the List?

Several prominent Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 31 October, claimed that they have received a threat notification from Apple about state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The following leaders from various states and political parties received the hacking threat alert:
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera
Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo
Telangana Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR)
Bahujan Samaj Party (Telangana) head Dr RS Praveen Kumar
Observer Research Foundation (ORF) head Samir Saran and several journalists like The Wire editor Siddharth Vardarajan and Deccan Chronicle editor Sriram Karri also received threat alerts.
In a statement to The Quint, the iPhone maker said, "Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker."
"Since enabling the Threat Notifications feature, Apple has sent Threat Notifications to individuals whose accounts are in nearly 150 countries," the statement added.
While the Union government has been evasive in its response on the usage of Pegasus, organisations like Citizen Lab and Amnesty have found evidence of the sophisticated hacking software being deployed in India.
"Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID [...]," read the alert received by Congress' Tharoor who said that he had verified the sender to be Apple.
Threat notification alert sent by Apple to CPI(M) head Sitaram Yechury.
"While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it added.
In the past, Apple devices have been found to be infected by Pegasus through zero-click attacks – a sophisticated, hacking technique that doesn't require the victim to click on any link. For example, Google's Project Zero team had found that Pegasus was successfully deployed to a victim's device by sending a GIF through iMessage.
Not everyone. The targets of State-sponsored attacks are "individually targeted because of who they are or what they do," Apple's blog post on threat notifications states.
"The vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks," it adds.
According to Apple, "It’s possible that some threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future."
Notably, the investigation found traces of spyware on the device of a journalist who had received a similar Apple threat notification a day prior.
"The need for some prominent MPs, especially women having received notifications from Apple about state-sponsored attacks is gravely serious. They must immediately take steps to secure their devices," Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC) founder Mishi Choudhary said, while calling on government agencies like CERT-In to investigate the matter.
Beyond the traditional cyber-hygiene practices , Apple rolled out a feature called 'Lockdown Mode' last year in response to spyware like Pegasus and Hermit.
Going on Lockdown Mode means limiting a lot of prevalent functionalities in the usual iOS user experience. It blocks most types of message attachments on iMessage, and disables link previews. It also limits browsing, and blocks unknown requests on Apple services such as Facetime.
How to turn on Lockdown Mode on iPhone or iPad? Go to Setting > Privacy & Security > Turn On Lockdown Mode > Restart your device.
