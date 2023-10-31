Apple Alerts Opposition Leaders of 'State-Sponsored Attack': Who's on the List?

Several prominent Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 31 October, claimed that they have received a threat notification from Apple about state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones.

The following leaders from various states and political parties received the hacking threat alert:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo

Telangana Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR)

Bahujan Samaj Party (Telangana) head Dr RS Praveen Kumar

Observer Research Foundation (ORF) head Samir Saran and several journalists like The Wire editor Siddharth Vardarajan and Deccan Chronicle editor Sriram Karri also received threat alerts.