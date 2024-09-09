Apple iPhone 16 Series Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The iPhone 16 series is likely to feature the A18 chip, with different configurations for the Pro and base models. The Pro and Pro Max models are also expected to share the same camera system, with a 5x zoom periscopic telephoto camera. However, the base iPhone 16 models are expected to switch their rear camera alignment from diagonal to vertical.

Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to get a larger chassis, with a new sleek construction. The 41mm model is expected to increase to 45mm, while the 45mm model may grow to 49mm. The new Apple Watch might also feature a new S10 chip with a larger neural processing unit for handling AI workloads. Although Apple Intelligence features may not be included in the Apple Watch just yet, the Series 10 is expected to be future-proofed with the new AI chip.