iQOO Z9s Series Launching on 21 August: Expected Features and Specifications

The iQOO Z9s series including iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro is confirmed to be launched in India on 21 August 2024. In a tweet on X, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya shared a picture of the smartphones, which were seen in a golden colourway. The promotional image also used the tagline 'Segment’s fastest curved screen phone.' Earlier this month, Marya had teased the design of one of the iQOO Z9s series handsets. In a post, the smartphone was seen in a white colourway with a marble-like pattern. This colour option could be called 'Luxe Marble,' which was teased in another X post by the official handle of iQOO India.
The company has also shared an earlier post of the iQOO Z9, which was spotted on GeekBench earlier this month. The model number Vivo l2035 was noted, along with 1,137 and 3,044 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. Based on the scores, it was estimated that the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 720 GPU.
Based on online leaks and tips, following is the list of expected features and specifications of iQOO Z9s series in India.
A 6.78″ 120Hz curved AMOLED screen.
A 50MP rear camera with a Sony sensor and 16MP front camera.
A 5,500 mAh battery.
12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
The launch of iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro will mark the first time in the brand's history that two devices from the Z-series are launched simultaneously in India.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
