Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023 Tomorrow: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023 on 12 September. When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming.
(Photo: iStock)
The most anticipated Apple iPhone 15 launch event 2023 is all set to take place on Tuesday, 12 September 2023. While the big tech company has not revealed all the products that will be launched at the annual event, there are speculations that alongside iPhone 15 series, the latest Apple Watch series and iOS software updates may also be unveiled.
The Apple iPhone 15 launch event will be held under the tagline 'Wonderlust'. The Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 will take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California.
Let us read about the Apple launch event 2023 date, time, live streaming, and other details below.
The Apple iPhone 15 series launch event will be held on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.
The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event 2023 will start at 10:30 pm IST. The event is expected to last for almost 1.5 hours.
Users can enjoy the live streaming of Apple iPhone 15 series on Apple TV app, official website of Apple (apple.com), and the official YouTube channel of the company.
Direct Link for Live Streaming of Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023
According to several online leaks, the following are some of the expectations from the forthcoming Apple iPhone 15 Series Wonderlust Launch Event 2023.
1. Launch of iPhone 15 series including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro MAX/Ultra.
2. Launch of Apple Watch Ultra 2.
3. Launch of USB-C AirPods Pro Case.
4 iOS 17 updates
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)