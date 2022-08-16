iPhone 14: Launch Date, Price, Features, Specs, and Other Details We Know

iPhone 14 Series: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specs.
(Photo Courtesy: Apple)
Since the Apple 14 Series launch date is approaching, which is probably in September, the speculations around its price, features, specs, colour options, and other details are gaining a lot of momentum. If reports are to be believed, the iPhone 14 will be equipped with almost similar features to that of iPhone 13, except that there will be some modifications in features and specifications. Let us take a look at the latest details of the upcoming iPhone 14 including launch date, features, specs, price, and more.
The launch date of Apple's iPhone 14 is likely to be in September, however the exact date has not been confirmed by the company yet. If media reports are to be believed and past trends are considered, the new iPhone 14 must be launched around 13 September but some latest reports are suggesting that the launch date is 7 September. Customers should note that, as of now, the exact launch date has not been revealed by the company.
According to iPhone 14 leaks, following are some of the expected features and specs of the phone:
The new iPhone 14 is likely to flaunt a new notch design that might be in the form of a pill-shaped cut-out or a new hole. The front camera and Face ID sensor will be equipped in the notch. The new notch design might interest the iPhone lovers because the previous versions have a comparatively smaller notch.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to have an A16 Bionic chip while the iPhone 14 will retain the A15 Bionic chip like its predecessor.
According to some tipsters, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have an always-on display. Besides, iPhone 14 Pro display will be 6.1 inches and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches.
When talking about the iPhone series, people always have a complaint about low battery performance. Although the battery issues of iPhones were slightly resolved in the iPhone 13 series, it is expected that iPhone 14 will have a better battery performance compared to the iPhone 13. As per a tipster, VNchoco Taco, different versions of iPhone 14 Series will have different battery capacities including 3200 mAh for iPhone 14 Pro, 3279 mAh for iPhone 14, 4324 mAh for iPhone 14 Pro Max, and 4325 mAh for iPhone 14 Max (biggest of all).
The iPhone 14 series is expected to have a better camera compared to its predecessors. The iPhone 14 might have a dual rear camera system enabling it to capture better pictures even in low-light conditions.
According to some leaks, the expected price of the iPhone 14 will be around $799 and the price of iPhone 14 Max will be $899. As far as the iPhone 14 pro models are concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to be sold at a price of $1,099 and iPhone 14 Pro Max may hit $1,199. As suggested by media reports, the iPhone 14 series phones might witness a hike of $100 to $150 in price from its predecessor iPhone 13 series.
