Upcoming 5.4 Inch iPhone 12 May be Called iPhone 12 Mini: Report

The upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749.

Apple is expected to launch four new devices under the iPhone 12 series soon and a new report has claimed that the upcoming 5.4 inch iPhone 12 may be called the iPhone 12 Mini, making it the first time that Apple has brought in the “Mini” tag to the iPhone range.

Jon Prosser, an Apple insider, recently claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the iPhone 12 line-up are going to be named iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The names of the phone correspond to the screen sizes of each phone. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is the iPhone 12 mini, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 is the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the 6.1-inch devices could be the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro model is likely to carry a price tag of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may cost $1,099. These models are said to have triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR Scanner.

All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed.