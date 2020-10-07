Apple iPhone 12 to Be Launched on 13 October, Confirms Company

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12. IANS Apple is launching its new iPhone on 13 October. | (Photo: Apple) Tech News Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12.

Ending a long wait, Apple will lift off the curtains from its highly-anticipated and delayed iPhone 12 series during a digital event on 13 October.



In a virtual invite ‘Hi Speed' sent to select media on 7 October, the Cupertino-based tech giant said the next big event is on 13 October that starts at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time).



The company last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 – the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 (Rs 52,000 approx.) to $749 (Rs 55,000 approx) while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849 (Rs 59,000-62,000 approx). The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 (Rs 81,000 approx) to $1,200 (Rs 89,000 approx).