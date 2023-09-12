Apple Event 2023 Today for iPhone 15 Launch: Features, Specs, and Price in India

The Apple launch event 2023 is scheduled for 12 September 2023. The launch event will take place under the tagline 'Wonderlust'. The most awaited iPhone 15 series will be unveiled at Tuesday's Apple event.

The iPhone 15 series including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be revealed along with the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods with USB-C charging case, and iOS 17 updates.

The Apple Event 2023 will take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California at 10:30 pm IST. Let us check out the expected features, specifications, and pricing details about the upcoming iPhone 15.