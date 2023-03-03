Amazon and Flipkart Holi Sale 2023: Check Dates, Offers, Discounts, and More

The festival of colors 'Holi' is almost around the corner and people are already excited about it. This year, the Holi falls on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. Like every year, the e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart have announced amazing offers, benefits, and discounts for the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Holi sale 2023.

The Amazon Holi sale has already commenced and is available under the "Holi Shopping Store". People will get exciting discounts on laptops, wearables, and Amazon device.

Flipkart has announced a "Flipchart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023" for this year's Holi festival. The sale will start from today, 3 March 2023 and people will get almost 80% discount on more than 1 lakh products from different brands.

Let us read in detail about the Amazon Holi Sale, and Flipchart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 below.