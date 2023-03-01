Holi 2023: Holika Dahan Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Happy Holika Dahan!
Holika Dahan is an auspicious and important ceremony before the actual Holi celebration. Holika Dahan is also known as Choti Holi and it is celebrated across India just one day before the Holi festival. On the occasion of Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. If Hindu scriptures are to be believed, Holika Dahan should be completed during Pradosh Kaal (that also starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing.
This year, holika Dahan will be celebrated on 7 March 2023 and let's have a look at the detailed timings, rituals, and significance of Holika Dahan.
The festival of Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 7 March 2023 when the Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:17 PM on 6 March 2023, and end at 6:09 PM. According to Drik Panchang, the Dahan Muhurat is from 6:24 PM to 8:51 PM.
Holika Dahan symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the celebration are linked to the legends of Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu was Lord Vishnu's most vehement opponents, but his son was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu was enraged about his son being a devotee of his arch-enemy thus he decided to murder his own son with the help of his sister Holika. Hiranyakashipu was a demon king, and his sister was a demoniac.
Lord Brahma had once given Holika a shawl that would protect her from fire. She invited Prahalad to join her in the fire and wrapped herself in the shawl to shield herself from the raging flames. Meanwhile, Prahalad prayed to God Vishnu to protect him and lord appeared as a gust of wind blowing Holika's shawl away and protecting Prahalad with it.
After taking a bath in the morning, sit at Holika's place of worship and face towards north or east.
Then people should use cow dung to make the idols of Prahlad and Holika.
Make sure to have Puja Samagri like incense sticks, vermilion, jaggery, turmeric, coconut, etc.
People need to offer cow dung cakes and coconut to the idols and need to worship Narsingha on this day.
Then take rounds or parikrima of Holika for 4 or 7 times.
