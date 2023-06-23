Amazon 5G Revolution Sale: Best Deals, Offers & Discounts on 5G Smartphones

Amazon 5G Revolution Sale 2023. Check best deals and offers here.
(Photo: iStock)
Amazon sale is one of the best times to get your hands on your favorite things and this time Amazon has come with a sale for 5G smartphones. The Amazon sale will allow us to experience the new era of digital transformation and seamless communication with its 5G Revolution Sale.
The sale will bring in a wide range of 5G-enabled devices and unbeatable deals. Amazon customers can avail of these exciting discounts on top smartphone brands until 25th June 2023. Customers can also get an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 10,000 and up to 10% on SBI credit card EMI transactions. The phones on sale include OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, iQOO Z7s, iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Samsung S23 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, and Techno Phantom V Fold 5G.
Let's have a look at some of the popular 5G smartphones available on Amazon with exciting deals and offers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 1,06,999. There are EMI options for up to 18 months and an exchange bonus of INR 10,000.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Graphite, 8GB, 128GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 33,499 with bank offers. No cost EMI option is available for up to 24 months.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be on sale for Rs. 76,999 with bank offers. No cost EMI is available for up to 9 months.
iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 22,999.
iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo (Norway Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 17,499 with bank offers and no-cost EMI for up to 3 months.
iQOO Neo 7 5G (Frost Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 26,999 with bank offers and no cost EMI for up to 6 months.
iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) will be available for sale at Rs. 49,999 with bank offers and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.
OnePlus 11 5G (Eternal Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 59,999 with bank offers and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.
OnePlus 11R 5G (Sonic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 38,999 with bank offers and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.
OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) will be available for Rs. 49,999 with bank offers with no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (Opera Muave, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available for Rs. 44,999 with bank offers. No cost EMI for up to 9 months.
Redmi Note 12 5G Matte Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM for Rs. 14,999 with bank offers. No cost EMI for up to 6 months
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) – available for Rs. 17,499 with bank offers. No cost EMI for up to 3 months.
Tecno Spark 10 5G (Meta White, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) is available for Rs. 10,249 with bank offers. No cost EMI for up to 6 months.
Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G White (12GB RAM,256GB Storage) for Rs. 79,638 with bank offers. No cost EMI for up to 24 months.
