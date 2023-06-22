Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster To Launch In India Today; Price, Specs, & Features

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster To Launch In India Today; Price, Specs, & Features

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be launched in India today, 22 June. Check price, specs, and features
All you need to know about Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the AMG version of the SL Roadster for Indian customers today, 22 June 2023. This is the successor of the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and the fastest production AMG ever - the AMG GT 63 SE.

It is the first time that the SL has been developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach which elevates the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The company is introducing the seventh-gen SL Roadster in a new version - AMG SL 55 4MATIC+.

Similar to its predecessors, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The seventh-gen SL will be available in the AMG guise in the Indian market which is most likely to share its chassis, architecture, and drivetrain with the second-gen AMG GT that is yet to be launched.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster Price in India

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster is expected to be positioned as one of the higher-priced models with an estimated ex-showroom price of around ₹1.75 crores in India. The Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster price is likely to range between Rs 1.03 crore to Rs 1.10 crore depending on the variant.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster: Specifications & Features 

  • The 7th-gen Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster may come with a fabric roof and 2+2 seating configuration.

  • The cabin of the luxury sports car may be equipped with Napa leather upholstery, an AMG Performance steering wheel, an 11.9-inch central display, and a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

  • The vehicle will have a spacious 11.9-inch central display and a 12.3-inch driver's display within the cabin.

  • The vehicle is equipped with touch control panels on the AMG performance steering wheel and AMG steering wheel buttons.

  • The soft-top roof will take just 15 seconds to open even while driving at speeds of up to 37 kmph.

  • The new AMG SL 55 Roadster has increased in size by 100 mm as compared to the previous models.

  • AMG SL-55 Roadster of Mercedes-Benz will be available in eight different color options.

  • The interior also includes intricately quilted seats, a center console with armrests, and a hand-stitched napa leather lining on the AMG steering wheel, which complements the selected upholstery color.

