Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster To Launch In India Today; Price, Specs, & Features

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the AMG version of the SL Roadster for Indian customers today, 22 June 2023. This is the successor of the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and the fastest production AMG ever - the AMG GT 63 SE.

It is the first time that the SL has been developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach which elevates the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The company is introducing the seventh-gen SL Roadster in a new version - AMG SL 55 4MATIC+.

Similar to its predecessors, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The seventh-gen SL will be available in the AMG guise in the Indian market which is most likely to share its chassis, architecture, and drivetrain with the second-gen AMG GT that is yet to be launched.