Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Date: Tipped Features, Specs, and More

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Confirmed. Features, Specs, and More.
The tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India soon. The exact launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed by the company yet. However, it is confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be exclusively available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
The microsite of Samsung Galaxy M34 on Amazon has unveiled that the handset will arrive in two color variants including Blue and Green. The teaser video indicates that the smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear side. For security purposes, the handset will be housed with a fingerprint sensor.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 will be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M33. Although the company has kept the exact features and specs of the smartphone under wraps, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the expected specifications of the phone.
According tipster Abhishek Yadav, following are the expected features and specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34.
A 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone will measure 8.2mm thick and weigh 199 grams.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.
The tipster has not tipped any information about the RAM and storage. It is likely that the handset may be rigged with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Triple camera system on the back including 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens and a 5MP third sensor.
A 13 megapixel front camera for video calling and selfie clicking.
5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
The exact features and specs of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be revealed at the launch event. Check this space regularly for latest updates.
