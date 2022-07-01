Amazfit T-Rex 2: Pre-Order Available in India, Price, Key Features, and Specs

After its global launch on 24 May 2022, Amazfit T-Rex 2 is now available for pre-order in India. Interested users who want to get their hands on the amazing Amazfit T-Rex 2 can pre-order from the official website (in.amazfit.com).

Good news for users, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 watch will be shipped without any cost. Besides, the watch comes with a 12-month warranty and seven days replacement options.