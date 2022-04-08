Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Launched: Check Price in India and Specifications

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India
(Photo: Twitter/ @AmazfitGlobal)
Wearable technology developer Amazfit has revealed the new version of its popular smartwatch Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. The smartwatch is a successor of GTS 2 Mini, which was launched last year in India.
Here are some details about price and specifications of the new version of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch.
The new version of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 in India. However, the company website also mentions that the smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, on the launch day i.e. 11 April 2022.
The new version is priced Rs 1,000 lesser than the last year's version, which was available at a price of Rs 6,999.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini new version smartwatch comes with a square-shaped dial which sports a AMOLED display of 1.55-inch.
The watch body is made up of aluminum alloy, with bottom shell of plastic.
It features one button and has a waterproofing grade of 5 ATM.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 version houses a 220mAh battery which is supported by a charging base. It takes around two hours to charge fully.
Other features include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, Bluetooth, etc.
