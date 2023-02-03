Airtel Recharge Plans 2023: List of Airtel Recharge Plans, Benefits, and Offers

Airtel Recharge Plans 2023 list is here for the readers.
Airtel is one of the leading and most popular mobile operators in India. It offers various recharge plans for its prepaid and postpaid customers that include a lot of benefits. These plans provide unlimited talk time, data plans, and other benefits to the users. One can also get hold of various OTT subscriptions like Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, etc when they opt for these recharge plans. The recharge plans begin at a nominal rate so users can easily choose one of them.
To know about the Airtel recharge plans 2023, you can download the Airtel Thanks app. All the latest recharge offers are mentioned in the app for customers. The lowest recharge plan that is offered by Airtel to its user starts at Rs 10. It is important for everyone to know the latest plans and offers.
Rs 155 Recharge Plan: This Airtel Recharge Plan offers 1GB of 4G data for 24 days. Customers also get unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, Airtel X Stream, WYNK Music, free trial of Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 30 days and free Hello Tunes in this recharge plan.
Rs 209 Recharge Plan: The Rs 209 Airtel Recharge Plan provides 1GB data per day for the entire period. The pack is valid for 21 days. Along with 1GB data, users get unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming and 100 SMS per day.
Rs 299 Recharge Plan: This Airtel plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data daily for 28 days. Along with this, customers get unlimited voice calls, Airtel X Stream Premium, WYNK Music, free Shaw Academy online courses, mobile antivirus and free Hello Tunes.
Rs 479 Recharge Plan: The Rs 479 Airtel Recharge Plan offers 1.5GB data for 56 days and unlimited calls. It also provides 100 SMS per day, mobile antivirus, Airtel X Stream Premium, WYNK Music, Rs 150 FASTAG cashback, free Shaw Academy online course, Prime Mobile Edition, Apollo 24/7 Circle offer and free Hello Tunes.
Rs 549 Recharge Plan: This recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. It also provides unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, mobile antivirus and Airtel X Stream Premium.
