DisneyPlus Hotstar Free Subscription: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Launch New Plans

As the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 has begun, telecom companies have introduced brand new recharge plans to woo cricket fans.
DisneyPlus Hotstar is one of the most popular streaming apps that is allowing Indian cricket fans to watch IPL 2022 live on their screens.
DisneyPlus Hotstar mainly has three types of plans:
Premium Plan costs Rs 1,499 a year
Mobile Plan is Rs 499 a year
Super Plan is priced at Rs 899 a year
Now that we know the DisneyPlus Hotstar plans separately, it is important to know what benefits the different telecom companies are offering.
Let's take a look at the list of plans from popular telecom companies that provide free access to DisneyPlus Hotstar.
Users should know that Airtel is offering a one-year subscription to DisneyPlus Hotstar along with 3GB of data that is valid for 28 days.
Jio is offering several plans that will provide the users access to DisneyPlus Hotstar for one year.
The second Jio plan is priced at Rs 499 and it provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and a one-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
Recently, Jio announced two new plans, Rs 555 and Rs 2,999 plans that offer DisneyPlus Hotstar subscriptions for one year.
Vodafone Idea, also known as VI, offers two plans that are priced at Rs 601 and Rs 901 respectively.
The Rs 901 plan provides 3GB data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 70 days.
