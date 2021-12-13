Amazon Prime Offer to End Today, Subscription Price to Increase from Tomorrow

Amazon is all set to increase the price of Amazon Price subscription in India from Tuesday, 14 December 2021.

The new annual pack of Amazon Prime will cost Rs 1499 in India.

According to Amazon's website, the price of Prime membership has already changed. However, interested customers can still avail the subscription at old price as a part of Amazon's limited period offer.

"Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends on 13-Dec-2021 11:59 PM," reads the official website of Amazon Prime.