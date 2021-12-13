Amazon Prime Offer to End Today, Subscription Price to Increase from Tomorrow

Amazon Prime Subscription price to increase from 14 December. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: primevideo.com)
Amazon is all set to increase the price of Amazon Price subscription in India from Tuesday, 14 December 2021.
The new annual pack of Amazon Prime will cost Rs 1499 in India.
According to Amazon's website, the price of Prime membership has already changed. However, interested customers can still avail the subscription at old price as a part of Amazon's limited period offer.
"Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends on 13-Dec-2021 11:59 PM," reads the official website of Amazon Prime.
With the hike in price of Amazon Prime membership, Rs 129 monthly pack will cost Rs 179, while three months plan of Rs 329 will available at a price of Rs 459. As mentioned above, the Rs 999 yearly plan will cost Rs 1499.
Existing Prime members are not required to pay the extra amount till their current membership ends.
"After the limited period offer has ended Amazon will not automatically charge your card with the new price. However, you can join Prime membership at the new price," reads the official website of Amazon.
For more details, you can check the official website of Amazon Prime.
