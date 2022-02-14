ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Postpaid Recharge: Check Plans With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Here are the details of Jio's postpaid plans which include OTT subscriptions.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
i

These days, telecom companies offer various subscriptions with their recharge plans to attract customers – OTT subscriptions being one of the major ones.

Reliance-owned telecom giant Jio also offers subscriptions of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar with its Jio Postpaid Plus recharge plans.

According to the official website of the company, Jio Postpaid Plus plans come with Netflix (Mobile) subscription, Amazon Prime membership, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Also Read

Jio Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Plans

Jio Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Plans

Here are the details of Jio's postpaid plans which include OTT subscriptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Postpaid Plans With OTT Subscriptions

Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

  • Pack Validity: Bill cycle

  • Total Data: 75 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB

  • Data Rollover: 200 GB

  • Voice Call: Unlimited calling

  • SMS: 100 SMS/day

  • Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jio Rs 599 Postpaid Plan

  • Pack Validity: Bill cycle

  • Total Data: 100 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB

  • Data Rollover: 200 GB

  • Voice Call: Unlimited calling

  • SMS: 100 SMS/day

  • Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

  • Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: 1

Jio Rs 799 Postpaid Plan

  • Pack Validity: Bill cycle

  • Total Data: 150 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB

  • Data Rollover: 200 GB

  • Voice Call: Unlimited calling

  • SMS: 100 SMS/day

  • Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

  • Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: 2

Also Read

Jio Revives Rs 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Jio Revives Rs 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

  • Pack Validity: Bill cycle

  • Total Data: 200 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB

  • Data Rollover: 500 GB

  • Voice Call: Unlimited calling

  • SMS: 100 SMS/day

  • Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

  • Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: 3

Jio Rs 1499 Postpaid Plan

  • Pack Validity: Bill cycle

  • Total Data: 300 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB

  • Data Rollover: 500 GB

  • Voice Call: Unlimited calling

  • SMS: 100 SMS/day

  • Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

  • Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: NA

For more details about Jio's postpaid and prepaid recharge plans, check the official website of the company.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×