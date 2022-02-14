Jio Postpaid Recharge: Check Plans With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

These days, telecom companies offer various subscriptions with their recharge plans to attract customers – OTT subscriptions being one of the major ones.

Reliance-owned telecom giant Jio also offers subscriptions of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar with its Jio Postpaid Plus recharge plans.

According to the official website of the company, Jio Postpaid Plus plans come with Netflix (Mobile) subscription, Amazon Prime membership, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.