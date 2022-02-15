Five Gifts We Can’t Wait For, Thanks To Airtel 5G

After having successfully tested 5G connectivity in some cities in India, Airtel is set to launch the same across the nation. It’s only a matter of time before our entire online presence gets upgraded thanks to everything 5G has to offer.

5G will revolutionize healthcare by enabling smooth running or remote examinations and surgeries. This, in a country like India where last-mile healthcare is a huge challenge, is welcome news indeed.

In terms of education, 5G will let students and teachers access tools they simply couldn’t earlier, owing to the nature of time-bound online classes. With AR/VR tools, learning will also be more immersive.

Using the same tech, virtual tours of spaces will be easier. Imagine wanting to buy a car, and knowing it inside out, without even having to step into a showroom!

Some of us are already streaming content in 4K. Now 5G will let us seamlessly stream 8K content on supported devices without us having to worry about bandwidth issues. Want to watch a movie on the go? You don’t have to watch it on standard definition anymore. 8K is the future!

Last but definitely not the least, the entire gaming eco-system will see an overhaul. With 5G, gaming will become more accessible as through cloud gaming, gamers won’t have to wait to get their hands on expensive hardware anymore! And imagine doing it without any lag whatsoever!