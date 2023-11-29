Airtel, Jio Prepaid Plans Include Free Netflix Subscriptions & 5G Data; Details

Airtel and Jio prepaid plans to offer Netflix and unlimited 5G data to their users.
Airtel recently launched a prepaid plan that includes a Netflix subscription for its users. It is important to note that this is considered to be Bharti Airtel's response to similar recharge packs that Jio introduced earlier this year. Airtel and Jio are the only two network providers as of now, that offer 5G connectivity to its users in India. The Netflix bundles provided by both these operators include unlimited 5G data. Users must take note of the latest announcements by Airtel.
The plans offered by both Airtel and Jio have a lot of similarities. One should know the details of the Airtel and Jio prepaid plans before completing their recharge. Users should also go through the latest announcements by the telecom operators that are ruling right now. We will state the prepaid plans and the prices here for users.
The Airtel Netflix bundle prepaid plan is available for customers at Rs 1,499. It is important to note that the prepaid plan is valid for 84 days and it provides 3GB of 4G data daily. Users can also enjoy unlimited voice calls if they purchase this pack.
You can watch Netflix on any device such as laptops, smartphones, TVs, and smartphones after getting the pack.
It is important to note that the Netflix plan is valid for the duration of the larger plan. The new Airtel package also provides free access to Airtel Hello Tunes.
Both plans provide 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls to their users. These plans include the Netflix Basic subscription and have a validity of 84 days. These are the details you must note.
