WhatsApp Desktop Update: View Once Feature for Media Files Rolling Out; Details

WhatsApp Web Update: The 'view once' feature for photos and videos to be available soon.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp is now working on reintroducing the ability for its desktop users to share "view once" videos with contacts. Last year, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging platform removed the feature to send and open "view once" photos and videos from the WhatsApp Web version. It is important to note that this decision was met with criticism from some people. Now, it is planning to introduce the feature again for WhatsApp Web users and you should know the latest updates.
The WhatsApp "view once" feature is extremely popular among users and it is available on all mobile versions. You must update the app to use the "view once" photos and videos feature. People using WhatsApp Web on their desktops could not access the update. Now, they can finally use it when the update is rolled out for everyone.
According to the latest details available online, the view once feature for WhatsApp Web is likely to be available soon. You can send videos and pictures to your contacts after enabling the new update.
Similar to Snapchat, WhatsApp's "view once" update allows users to send temporary videos and photos without them being saved to the receiver's gallery. This feature is particularly beneficial for sharing sensitive or confidential media files.
One should note that the feature is likely to be updated for both Windows and macOS. Users must be alert to know the latest updates about the feature.
It is important to note that if the recipient does not open the photo or video within fourteen days of receiving it, the media will be automatically removed from the conversation.
WhatsApp is famous for protecting the privacy of its users. The instant messaging platform introduces new features and updates for the benefit of its users.
