Airtel, Jio & Vodafone Idea New Mobile Recharge Plans Launched; Details Here

Airtel, Jio & Vodafone Idea prepaid postpaid plans explained
India's leading telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea keep revamping their call and data plans to retain their existing customers, make new customers, and increase their brand loyalty and popularity. Thus, we the same focus they have again launched new mobile recharge plans with various other benefits besides data, calling and more.
There is no doubt that we have been witnessing the ever-increasing demand for high-speed internet and unlimited calling thus the telecom operators also keep coming with the new plans to cater the different needs of the customers, anyone between being heavy data user or someone with the need of unlimited calling.
Let's check the latest recharge plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea.
Airtel Rs 599 postpaid plan: This particular plan offers a total data allowance of 75GB + 30GB for each add-on the customer adds with one free add-on. The airtel plan also allows a data rollover up to 200 GB along with the options of unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 6 months of Amazon Prime membership and a year of Disney+Hotstar subscription.
Jio Rs 219 prepaid plan will allow unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, a daily data cap of 3GB, and free subscription to Jio apps for 14 days. Moreover, users can get a 2GB data-add-on voucher of Rs 25 but for free and people who have 5G phones or sims can enjoy free 5G data.
Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan provides users with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB of daily data for 28 days. The users will also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps along with a 6GB data add-on voucher of Rs 61 for free.
Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan will provide a long term validity with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and a daily data limit of 3GB for 84 days. Users will also get a free subscription to Jio apps, they will receive 40GB of extra data of Rs 241 for free and 5G users will be able to use the 5G service for free.
Prepaid plan for Rs 289: VI's new Rs 289 prepaid plan will allow you to enjoy the unlimited plan for a long time at a low price. This plan will be valid for 48 days and provide a total of 4GB data with no per-day caps, 600 SMS, and unlimited calling.
Prepaid plan for Rs 429 comes with a validity of 78 days, that will allow the users to enjoy unlimited calling and 1000 SMS along with 6 GB data with no daily limit.
