5G Spectrum Auction Day 4 Begins, Bids Worth Rs 1,49,623 Crore Received So Far

The auction of 5G spectrum for ultra high speed internet services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday, after 16 rounds of bidding conducted so far fetched bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises are in the race to bid for 5G spectrum, that offers speeds about 10 times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, 28 July, said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday.

Bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, the minister said. This is marginally higher than Rs 1,49,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction.