Union Cabinet Approves 5G Mega Auction: When Is It? What's the Process?

The Union Cabinet has approved a mega auction of mobile spectrum capable of supporting 5G services, and the Department of Telecom has invited applications from potential bidders.

The auction, slated to begin on 26 July, will have 72,000MHz of airwaves on offer. It will be the first concrete step towards rolling out 5G services in India, giving access to ultra high-speed and low latency mobile internet.

Here's all you need to know about the auction next month.