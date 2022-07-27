5G Auction Breaks 2015 Records: Bids Worth Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Placed on Day 1

Breaking the 2015 records, the first day of the 5G auction on Tuesday saw the government receive bids of Rs 1.45 lakh crore from the four contenders, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The first-day bids "exceeded all expectations and surpassed 2015 records", he said.

The four bidders are Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and an Adani group firm and their participation was "strong", Vaishnaw added.

As per the minister, there were four rounds of bidding on the first day with most interest in mid and high-end bands and strong interest in the 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands. Bids were also received for the 700 MHz band, he said.