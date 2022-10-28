Trump To Return? As Elon Musk Takes Over, 6 Things That May Change With Twitter

The Twitter deal that has been going on for the last few months has been completed and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has finally established his ownership.

He tweeted that he bought Twitter because according to him, the future of civilisation requires a "common digital town square" where different ideas can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence.

It is believed that after Musk's acquisition of Twitter, there will be many changes that will be implemented in the near future.