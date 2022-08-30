Elon Musk Files Fresh Letter To Terminate Twitter Deal Over Whistleblower Claims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s lawyers filed a fresh “Termination Letter” with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 29 August, citing the claims made by Twitter's former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko as evidence that the platform misled Musk in the merger agreement.

On Tuesday, 23 August, Zatko alleged grave security malpractices at the company and the use of a misleading method to calculate the number of bots, fake accounts, and spam.

"Executives are incentivised (with bonuses of up to $10 million) to boost user counts rather than remove spam bots," he alleged, according to the Washington Post.

“[Zatko’s] allegations, if true, demonstrate that Twitter has breached the following provisions of the Merger Agreement, thereby giving the Musk Parties the right to terminate the Merger Agreement pursuant to its terms as more fully described below,” the letter says.