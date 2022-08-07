Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to Public Debate Over Bots

Elon Musk on Saturday, 6 August, challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the platform.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has less than 5 percent fake or spam daily users!" Musk, who backed out of a deal to acquire Twitter over this issue, posted.

Musk suggested that If Twitter provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, "the deal should proceed on original terms."