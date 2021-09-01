Royal Enfield 2021 Classic 350 Launched in India: Check Price and Features

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374.
(Photo: royalenfield.com)
Royal Enfield on Wednesday, 1 September, launched the next generation of its popular bike Classic 350. The Bullet-maker has made some significant updates in the motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374 (ex-showroom price Chennai).
Redditch Series (Single Channel ABS): Rs 1,84,374
Signals Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 2,04,367
Halcyon Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 1,93,123
Dark Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 2,11,465
Chrome Series (Double Channel ABS): Rs 2,15,118
The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will be available in 11 colour variants. They are
Redditch Sage Green
Redditch Grey
Chrome Red
Chrome Bronze
Signals Marsh Grey
Signals Desert Sand
Halcyon Green
Halcyon Black
Halcyon Blue
Dark Stealth Black
Gunmetal Grey
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 comes with a ‘J-platform’ 349cc engine, which is also used in Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It churns out 20.3hp and 27Nm torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, reported Autocar India.
The motorcycle comes with twin downtube chassis, which is also similar to Meteor 350. It uses a 300mm front disc brake and a 270mm rotor at the back with dual-channel ABS.
Royal Enfield has also updated the instrument cluster of Classic 350 2021. It sports an analogue speedometer and an LCD that will help in navigation. Moreover, a USB port has also been mounted below the handlebars to help you charge your phone while travelling.
Published: 01 Sep 2021,02:15 PM IST